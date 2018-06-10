Low Donations Spur New Way to Help

COLUMBIA - A report released Monday shows people nationwide donated billions less to the top 400 charity organizations, a trend Columbia's Salvation Army hopes to combat with a new texting service.

The texting service is similar to the one the Salvation Army and the Red Cross offered in the wake of the earthquake in Haiti.

Major K. Kendall Mathews with the Columbia Salvation Army said he hopes the service is a big hit with a tech-saavy generation of students at the University of Missouri.

"We live in a technical age, facebook and twitter and all the rest, people are into these areas of technology and for a non-profit organization to get involved here, it will certainly increase giving in the community," said Mathews.

The texting service will let people donate by texting "ring" preceded by a monetary value. For each text, 50 cents will go toward the phone company and the rest will go to the Salvation Army. The number people will text to has yet to be determined.

Mathews said the plan will be for the Columbia Salvation Army right now. He said other cities across the nation are also adopting the texting policy.

"This whole idea of texting appeals to a paperless community, to a paperless society, we are moving more and more toward transactions like this," said Mathews.

The new service comes at a time when donations are sinking to a new low.



During the last year, the Salvation Army saw a more than 8 percent decrease in donations, according to a Philanthropy 400 report released Monday.

Mathews said the number of people coming into the thrift stores is staying the same, they are just buying less.



