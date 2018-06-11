Low Graduation Rates Detrimental to Economy

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Southeast Missouri's economy is losing $500 million a year in income because of low high school graduation rates. That's according to Bruce Domazlicky, economist at Southeast Missouri State University. Statewide, about 80 percent of Missourians 25 and older have completed high school. In Southeast Missouri, 73 percent have finished high school. Graduation rates for the region ranged from a low of 58 percent in Pemiscot County to a high of 81 percent in Cape Girardeau County. Domazlicky said studies show that lower education rates also have social costs such as higher crime and difficulty attracting business. Poverty and single-parent families contribute to low education rates.