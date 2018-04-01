Low Hog Sales Reported

For the three months ending Dec. 24, the Kansas City-based company said it earned $13.8 million or 44 cents per share. That compares to $23 million or 74 cents per share during the same period a year ago. Company executives blamed the decline in profits on lower hog prices. Revenues for the quarter declined two percent. Analysts expected earnings of 29 cents per share. The company said the results met internal expectations and that it expected market conditions for pork to continue to improve this year.