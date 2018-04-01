Low Humidity Makes High Heat Bearable

COLUMBIA - Today broke record highs with 107 degrees, shattering the old record of 103 in 1936. It's hot but it could have been worse. Thursday's humidity was only at 20%.

People gathered at Stephens Lake Park to enjoy the hot weather by playing in the water and laying out in the sun.

MU Triatholon athlete, Emily Ridgeway, said she is used to training in the high heat and stresses others to stay hydrated and run in the shade.

Tommorow Columbia is looking at another day of triple digit temperatures. It's supposed to hit 107 degrees, but the humidity is expected to remain low.