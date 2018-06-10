Low-level radioactive contamination found along creek

HAZELWOOD (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers says it has found low-level radiological contamination at three sites along Coldwater Creek in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that they include two municipal parks and property owned by the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

The Corps hopes to clean up the parks over the next four months. It stresses that the waste is buried under several inches of soil and doesn't present an immediate threat to public health.

The contamination was found as part of an ongoing Corps program to clean up leftover waste from the county's early nuclear weapons program.

Some people who grew up along the creek in years past believe health ailments, including cancer, are caused by the radioactive material.