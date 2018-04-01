Low Temperatures Approach Record-Breaking Levels

COLUMBIA - The high temperature may be lower Monday in Missouri than it has been in more than twenty years. The state has not recorded a high temperature below zero since 1989, when meteorologists recorded a high of -5.

Many credit the polar vortex for the remarkably cold temperatures felt in Missouri, and throughout the country. The Arctic polar vortex is a mass of cold air located near Baffin Island, Canada. A nearby jet stream is propelling that cold air south, causing freezing temperatures in cities as far south as Austin, Texas and Jackson, Mississippi.

One part of the continent is in unique company as far as its low temperature. In central Canada, the Monday morning temperature was 33 degrees below zero, the same temperature NASA's Curiosity Rover recorded on Mars.