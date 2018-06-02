LOWA to Discuss Plan for Niangua Arm of Lake

OSAGE BEACH - The Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a new watershed management plan for a portion of The Lake of the Ozarks. The Niangua arm of the lake is on the Environmental Protection Agency's impaired waters because the phosphorus levels in the water are too high. LOWA will hold its first meeting to discuss a watershed management plan for the Niangua arm on Monay at 6:30 p.m.

LOWA has already written, submitted and had approved one watershed management plan and that plan focused on the first 18.8 miles of the Osage arm and its coves. The Osage arm is also currently on the EPA's list for impaired waters, but instead, the problem deals with too much nitrogen in the water. In Monday night's meeting, LOWA members will focus on a watershed management plan for the Niangua arm and they will tell you why too much phosphorus could be extremely harmful to the lake. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at Old Kinderhook outside of camdenton.