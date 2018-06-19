LSU Alexandria Eliminates William Woods Softball

JACKSON, MS -- Paulean Gonzalez's two-out RBI single in the fourth would be all the runs that LSU Alexandria would need, as they end the William Woods University softball season with a 2-1 victory over the Owls.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth and the bases load, head coach Tracy Gastineau pulled starter Becca Schemmer in favor for MacKenzie Bowden, needing one out to keep William Woods 1-0 lead in tact. Gonzalez laced a two-out single to passed the shortstop to give the Lady Generals a 2-1 lead, which they would keep intact through the games final three innings to secure the victory.

After a pair of scoreless innings by both teams, William Woods mounted a two out rally as four consecutive batters reached base, giving the Owls a 1-0 lead off a Kristy Pluchinski RBI.

LSU Alexandria struck for two runs in the fourth, and the Owls were only able to get one base runner, via a walk, over the last three innings to end their season with a 2-1 defeat.

The Lady Generals will now face the no. 13-ranked and host school Belhaven University Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The winner will face Rienhardt College Wednesday afternoon.

William Woods ends the 2013 season with a record of 24-16. The Owls were plauged all tournament at the plate as they went 7-of-45 from the plate for a .155 average, scoring just one run in the two games in Mississippi. Conversely, the Owls pitching staff suffered a pair of tough losses, as in 18 innings of work the duo of Bowden and Schemmer gave up a combined four runs and struck out 12 batters.

The Owls reached the NAIA National Tournament after winning the American Midwest Conference Tournament title as the no. 4 seed. It was the second time in three years that WWU has won the AMC Tournament.