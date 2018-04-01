Lt. Gov. criticizes MU protests: 'Enough of the slander'

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder is criticizing some University of Missouri student protesters as "pampered" and the faculty who are backing them as "tenured radicals."

The Kansas City Star reports that Kinder discussed the racial discord at the Columbia campus Saturday during a forum for Republican gubernatorial candidates in the Kansas City suburb of Parkville. Kinder said, "Enough is enough is enough of the slander by the tenured radicals in Columbia and those who support them."

His comments follow the resignations last week of University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe and Columbia Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin after the school's football team threatened to boycott all football activities until the administrators stepped down.

Also participating in the forum was House Speaker Catherine Hanaway and St. Louis businessman John Brunner.