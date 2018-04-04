LU Hosts Math for Girls Day

The Association for Women in Mathematics organized similar days across the U.S. to honor Sonia Kova-Levsky, the first woman to receive a doctorate in math.

Lincoln University invited girls in grades 8-12 to encourage them to continue studying mathematics.

Topics included aeronautics, nuclear engineering and geographic information systems.

"People think all you can do with a math degree is teach a lot of the time," said Donna Stallings, program director. "So we wanted to give them some real practical things they can do with a math degree and show what women are doing in different careers."

Lincoln University plans to host the event again next spring.