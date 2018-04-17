Lucky janitor survives unscathed twister that hits school

NEOSHO (AP) - A Missouri janitor lived up to his nickname of Lucky when he survived unscathed a tornado that badly damaged the elementary school where he was working.

KOLR-TV reports Lyndell Ulmer says he's usually the kind of person outside watching bad weather. But on Tuesday night, he decided to take cover in a bathroom when sirens signaled that an EF-2 tornado was approaching the small town of Goodman. The 120 mph winds toppled a section of the school's wall and tore off part of the roof. A fire station and several other buildings in the community also were damaged, although there were no serious injuries.

Ulmer says "somebody is watching over me." He only wishes his pickup truck was as lucky as him. It was buried under storm debris.