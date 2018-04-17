Lucky janitor survives unscathed twister that hits school
NEOSHO (AP) - A Missouri janitor lived up to his nickname of Lucky when he survived unscathed a tornado that badly damaged the elementary school where he was working.
KOLR-TV reports Lyndell Ulmer says he's usually the kind of person outside watching bad weather. But on Tuesday night, he decided to take cover in a bathroom when sirens signaled that an EF-2 tornado was approaching the small town of Goodman. The 120 mph winds toppled a section of the school's wall and tore off part of the roof. A fire station and several other buildings in the community also were damaged, although there were no serious injuries.
Ulmer says "somebody is watching over me." He only wishes his pickup truck was as lucky as him. It was buried under storm debris.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA has a new way to help veterans fight the blues by using the blues. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office has turned over evidence to the St. Louis circuit attorney for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:15 p.m. The leader... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 9:20 a.m. A spokeswoman says... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Tax Day is April 17 this year, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers that scammers are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - During popular events like football games and graduation, hotels and short-term rentals are in great demand. One... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A Jefferson City business owner asked the city council to consider putting a municipal use tax for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Council voted Monday evening to approve a seven hundred thousand dollar storm drain replacement plan. The... More >>
in
ELDON - Rural school districts such as Eldon and Fatima are waiting for funding for better broadband from the Missouri... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - A motorcycle driver with active warrants for his arrest went over 135 mph and later wrecked his... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - All this week United Way and early childhood educators, students and child care professionals will celebrate the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 3:45... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – For the first time in four years, the number of child abuse and neglect reports in Missouri has... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council will hear a report, Monday night, at its meeting on inclusionary housing and zoning. Inclusionary... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The "egregious" mistake of relying on a bungling private investigator to help handle the criminal... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The second of two suspects connected to a deadly weekend shooting was booked into the Pettis County Jail... More >>
in
MOBERLY- HOPE "Help Our People Excel" Mission Shelter closed its doors indefinitely Monday amid a zoning battle with the city.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Since 2008, the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association has been working to support the foster... More >>
in