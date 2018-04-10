Lue to return to Mexico for "Home Court Shout Out" celebration

MEXICO - Cleveland Cavaliers head coach and Mexico native Tyronn Lue will return to his hometown on July 2nd.

The city will throw a homecoming celebration for Lue called "Home Court Shout Out."

Lue recently led the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA championship, the first for the team in 52 years. He also won two NBA championships during his time as a player for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lue will speak at the celebration and a children's choir from several local churches will perform. The event is free to the public.