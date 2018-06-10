Luetkemeyer. House Vote to Hold Ex-IRS Official in Contempt

WASHINGTON - Missouri's 3rd District Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer joined fellow House Republicans Tuesday in voting to hold former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) official Lois Lerner in contempt of court for refusing to testify at a pair of committee hearings about her role in the agency's tea party controversy.

Lois Lerner directed the IRS division that processes applications for tax-exempt status. A year ago, Lerner publicly disclosed that agents had improperly singled out tea party applications for extra, sometimes burdensome scrutiny.

An inspector general's report blamed poor management but found no evidence of a political conspiracy. Many Republicans in Congress believe otherwise.

"While this vote involves one individual, I believe there were a series of systematic abuses within the IRS that the House will continue to investigate. This matter is far from over," Luetkemeyer said in a statement.

House Democrats say Wednesday's vote was little more than an election-year ploy to fire up the GOP base.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.