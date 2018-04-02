Lunar eclipse set for mid-Missouri Sunday evening

COLUMBIA - A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern sky Sunday night.



The event will begin at 7:11 p.m. and will end at 12:22 a.m., with the peak time for the eclipse at 9:47 p.m. The eclipse will last for one hour and 12 minutes.



A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes into the shadow casted from the earth.



The moon becomes partially eclipsed when it passes into the penumbra, or partial shadow casted by the earth, and totally eclipsed when it passes into the umbra, or fully shaded region of the earth's shadow.



Sunday's moon is also known as a "blood moon" because of its reddish appearance during the event, and that color may be enhanced due to wildfires in the western U.S.

This eclipse his is considered a rare event, because the moon will be in perigee (at its closest distance in relation to the earth), often called a "super moon", due to its larger appearance to the eye.



The next eclipse visible in mid-Missouri will be a partial lunar eclipse on March 23, 2016, just before sunrise. The next total solar eclipse will be August 21, 2017 just after 12 p.m.