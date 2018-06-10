Luncheon Highlights Role of Father Figures

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole East Head Start hosted its annual 100 Man Luncheon in effort to bring male role models into children's lives.

James McNairy, a child/family development advocate, says the focus of the event is to give the children something to aspire towards.

"Hopefully these kids can say, one day I want to be a police officer, or one day I want to be a news reporter," McNairy said. "Hopefully they say they saw someone at the 100 Man Luncheon doing, and I want to be like them."

Police officers, teachers and other members of the community participated in the chili lunch and then stayed later to play games with the children. The event lasted nearly two hours, and the Early Start staff believes the luncheon will have a significant impact on the children.

"Hopefully those memories will last a lifetime," McNairy said.