Lundqvist has milestone night as Rangers beat Blues 2-1

Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chris Kreider and Tanner Glass scored and Henrik Lundqvist made 35 saves as the New York Rangers beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Thursday night.

Lundqvist got his 30th victory of the season, joining Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only goalies in NHL history to have at least 30 wins in 10 different seasons.

Lundqvist also passed Mike Richter as the team's all-time regular season saves leader with save on Vladimir Tarasenko's wrist shot late in the first period.

Troy Brouwer scored for the Blues.

Fittingly, Lundqvist's save on Scottie Upshall's breakaway led to the game-winning goal. Seconds after the pad save, Oscar Lindberg found Kreider in the slot to make it 2-1 Rangers at 4:18 of the third period.

