Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Election Approaches

ST. LOUIS - Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod President Matthew Harrison will face two challengers in an upcoming election.

The St. Louis-based church announced the slate of candidates on Tuesday. Harrison is opposed by the Rev. Herbert C. Mueller Jr. and the Rev. David P.E. Maier.

Voting will occur June 22-25 over the Internet, with each LCMS congregation or parish getting two voting delegates to the district convention in July. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the third-place candidate will be dropped from the ballot and a second vote will be taken a week later.

The results will be shared with the candidates prior to the convention, then with the public.

The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod has 6,200 congregations and 2.3 million members.