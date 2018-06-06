Lutherans Program Assists Military Chaplains and Veterans
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Lutherans are starting a new program to provide support for pastors called to active duty as Reserve and National Guard chaplains. Those working with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod program visit a church before deployment, talking to congregations about how they can support their pastor and his family. The program created by the St. Louis-based church is called Operation Barnabus. The Reverend Mark Schreiber says it is named for the companion to St. Paul who assisted him on his first missionary journey. The program plans to expand next year to assist other soldiers and their families. Liaisons will be placed in the church's 35 districts to work with congregations next summer or fall.
More News
Grid
List
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests Tuesday night in connection to a long-term narcotics investigation... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
in
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
in
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
in