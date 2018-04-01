Lynn, Adams key Cardinals' 1-0 win over Nationals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lance Lynn threw eight innings of two-hit ball and Matt Adams homered on his first swing since coming off the disabled list, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 1-0 victory over Jordan Zimmermann and the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Lynn (7-4) struck out eight with no walks against the National League East leaders, who had won 10 of 13. Trevor Rosenthal added three more strikeouts in the ninth, working around rookie second baseman Kolten Wong's two-out error on Dennard Span's routine grounder for his 18th save in 21 chances.

Zimmermann (5-3) gave up three hits, two of them by Adams, in eight innings.