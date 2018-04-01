Lynn leaves game with hip injury as Cardinals beat Marlins

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - Right-hander Lance Lynn left the St. Louis Cardinals' spring training game in the second inning Sunday with a left hip flexor strain, but six relievers combined to allow only one run in a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Lynn said the injury wasn't serious, but he'll be reevaluated Monday.

Making his first start of spring training, Lynn retired the side in order in the first inning. In the second he gave up back to back walks, and then departed after the next batter reached on an error.

The Cardinals' Tommy Pham homered on his 27th birthday, and teammate Randal Grichuk hit his second home run in as many days.

Miami's Jarred Cosart, making his first start of spring training, struck out two in two perfect innings.