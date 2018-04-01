M-I-Z-Big-12-Champs, Tigers Leave Conference on Top

KANSAS CITY -- Missouri wrapped up its second Big 12 Tournament title in the last four years with a 90-75 win over the fourth-seeded Baylor Bears Saturday.

Kim English led all scorers with 19 points and was one of five Tigers in double figures. Michael Dixon scored 10 of his 17 point from the free throw line. Ricardo Ratliffe, Marcus Denmon, and Phil Pressey all added 15 points.

Missouri opened the game on an 8-2 and never relinquished the lead. A layup by Marcus Denmon put the Tigers up 18-10, which would be Mizzou's largest lead of the first half. Missouri led 43-37 at halftime.

The Tigers opened the second half on a 13-5 to open up a 14-point lead. Matt Pressey's three-pointer and put-back layup spurred the run. Phil Pressey's penetration led to two layups by Ricardo Ratliffe and another four points by Pressey on the run.

A pair of Quincy Acy free throws cut the lead to five with 2:20 left, but Phil Pressey and Mike Dixon went 6-for-6 from the foul line, and then Steve Moore's thunderous dunk put the game on ice and ignited the highly partisan Sprint Center crowd into one last chant of "STEEEEEEVE!"

Missouri will be either a No. 1 or 2 seed in next week's NCAA Tournament, and hopes that its road to the Final Four goes through St. Louis and the Midwest Region.