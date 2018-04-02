Machens' owners acquire new dealerships, collision centers

COLUMBIA - McLarty Automotive Group, owner of Machens Dealerships and Columbia Honda, announced its acquisition of five dealerships and two collision centers in Arkansas from Atlanta-based Asbury Automotive.

This marks the group's completed purchase of Asbury Automotive's holdings in Arkansas, bringing annual revenues to more than $1.4 billion.

In 2015, McLarty Automotive Group acquired Frank Fletcher Honda, now Columbia Honda, and the Joe Machens dealership groups in Columbia and Jefferson City. It also purchased four Arkansas dealerships from Asbury Automotive in 2015.