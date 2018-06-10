Maclin added to Pro Bowl roster

PHILADELPHIA - Former Missouri and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin will make hi first-ever trip to the NFL Pro Bowl.

On Friday, the Eagles announced Maclin will replace Denver's Demaryius Thomas because of injury.

During his comeback-season Maclin set NFL career-highs in catches (85) and receiving yards (1,318). He also equaled a career high in TD catches (10) in 2014. Maclin missed the 2013 regular season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in training camp.

The Pro Bowl will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN on Sunday, Jan. 25 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona.