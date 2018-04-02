Maclin, Patterson Return to Eagles in Good Health

6 years 7 months 1 week ago Saturday, August 20 2011 Aug 20, 2011 Saturday, August 20, 2011 1:47:27 PM CDT August 20, 2011 in Football
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and defensive tackle Mike Patterson, who both recently recovered from serious health scares, returned to the team and could be in uniform for Philadelphia's regular-season opener. Eagles coach Andy Reid says Saturday that both are on target to play in St. Louis against the Rams on Sept. 11.

Maclin underwent five months of tests from various specialists to determine  why he was experiencing fevers, trouble sleeping and weight loss. Although the tests were inconclusive, doctors on Wednesday cleared Maclin to return to football after ruling out anything serious. Maclin's symptoms have gone away. Patterson suffered a seizure on Aug. 3 as several thousand fans at the team's Lehigh University training camp complex watched.

