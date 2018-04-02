Macon County Limits Farms

Rick McVicker has farmed in Macon County for almost three decades. Now, he worries new rules will make it hard for him and his brother to expand their family farm.

"You're telling me that we can't farm together as a family, because he's got to be two miles away from me to even build," complained McVicker.

The county commission has voted to keep livestock operations farther apart. The largest farms, with thousands of animals, would have to be at least a mile apart. Smaller ones would still need a quarter-mile between them.

The commision says neighbors' concerns led to stricter limits.

"The problem being odor control, nutrient management, better management practices of the facilities themselves," said Commissioner Craig Jones. "Those problems get fixed, get adressed and get fixed, then we would be welcome to adjust our health ordinances accordingly."

The commission says existing farms are okay because the new law covers only new or expanding farms. McVicker says he'll try to change the law.