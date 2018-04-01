Macon County Sheriff's Dept. Looking For Missing Girl

MACON - The Macon County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 4-year-old girl from Macon.

According to the Macon County Sheriff's Department, Nevaeh Colton was last seen with her biological father Joshua Lambert in Columbia Monday. Colton was wearing purple pants and pink and white tennis shoes. Lambert had asked Colton's mother for permission to take his daughter for the day. He was given permission under the condition that Colton would be returned to Macon by 5 p.m. that day.

When Colton was not returned, the sheriff's department issued an arrest warrant for Lambert on the basis of parental kidnapping. This was only the second time Lambert had seen his daughter since her birth. He has no legal custody of his daughter but does pay child support.

Lambert, a Columbia resident, is a 26-year-old black male, stands 5'11, and weights 160 pounds. He drives a 1993 tan Buick with Missouri plates WF4-J7V. Macon County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Tom Skinner is heading up the investigation. Investigators believe Lambert and Colton are headed to either Louisiana or Texas. The Macon County Sheriff's Department attempted to send out an Amber Alert, however the department said this case did not meet the criteria for the alert.

Anyone with further information on this case should contact the Macon County Sherrif's Department at 660-385-2062.