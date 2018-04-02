Macon Couple Arrested for Statutory Rape, Endangerment

MACON - As a result of a week long investigation, Macon Police Department executed a search warrant and obtained arrest warrants on two suspects after initially receiving a report on December 6 of illegal activities that have taken place over a three-year period. On December 14, police arrested Billie J. Spaid, 33, of Macon and Christina A. Spaid, 32, of Macon on numerous violations regarding child welfare.



Billie Spaid was arrested for felony statutory rape in the first degree (sexual intercourse with a person less than 14-years-old), class C felony statutory rape in the second degree, felony enticement of a child, class A misdemeanor furnishing pornographic materials to a child, class C felony endangering the welfare of a child, and felony statutory sodomy in the first degree (deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14-years-old).



Christina Spaid was arrested for felony enticement of a child, class C felony endangering the welfare of a child, felony statutory sodomy in the first degree (deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14-years-old). Macon Police Department, with the assistance of the North Missouri Drug Task Force,executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Pine Street. During the search warrant, evidence was seized from the residence. Both Billie Spaid and Christina Spaid were transported to the Macon County Jail to be held in lieu of bond. Each are being held in lieu of $150,000 cash only bond.