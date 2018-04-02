Macon man accused of child molestation found near New Cambria

MACON COUNTY - Deputies said Friday they had located a Macon man accused of child molestation and rape.

51-year-old Robert Mausser is accused of statutory rape, child molestation and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Macon Police Department were searching for Mausser Friday after he fled his home in a car.

Authorities said Mausser mentioned intentionally harming himself before fleeing.

Deputies located Mausser and his vehicle approximately 12:30 p.m. at an address north of New Cambria. They said Mausser was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the Macon County jail.