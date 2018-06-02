Macon Man Found Dead Following Early Morning Car Fire

MACON - A Macon man was found dead early this morning following an early morning car fire at a city parking lot.

According to a press release, the Macon Fire Department arrived on the scene just before 1 a.m. Friday. Crews found Macon resident Jeff Taylor dead after the fire was extenguished.

The Moberly Fire Department refuses to give any further details about the fire that is under investigation.

KOMU 8 News has a crew on the way to Macon and will update this story as more details become available.

