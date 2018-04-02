Macon Police Arrest Three Teens for Break-Ins

MACON - The Macon Police Department said it arrested three teens Tuesday morning for their roles in several vehicle break-ins that have occurred over the last few weeks.

The department said officers were notified of suspicious activity in the 100 block of West Bourke Street around 1 a.m Tuesday. A witness said the subjects were getting into vehicles in the area.

Officers responded to the scene and located the juveniles. One attempted to run away on foot. Officers arrested a 13-year-old male, 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old male. Evidence from the vehicle thefts was recovered when police arrested the juveniles. This evidence included a stolen handgun that was reported missing from a vehicle in Macon on July 10.