Macon police chief announces his retirement

Photo courtesy of Macon Police Department

MACON - Macon Police Chief Stephen Olinger has announced that he is retiring after 15 years on the Macon force.

In a post on the departments Facebook page Wednesday morning, Olinger said his retirement would begin on July 24. He served in law enforcement for 25 years.

Olinger went on to say that it "has been a great honor" to serve of the Macon police chief and expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Macon.

You can read Chief Olinger's full letter bellow:

Dear Macon Citizens,

It is with mixed emotions I inform you, that after almost 25 years, I will be retiring from law enforcement. Effective July 24th, 2017 I will be stepping away from the position of Chief of Police.

I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and the Macon Police Department over the last 15 years while I have proudly served you as your Chief. It has been a great honor. The citizens of Macon and the City of Macon have been great to me and my family. I also owe a debt of gratitude to the staff of the Macon Police Department, without great employees, I would never have made it this long.