Macon Trio Pleads Guilty to String of Bank Robberies
WACO, Texas - Three Macon, Missouri, residents pled guilty Thursday to federal charges related to a series of bank robberies in Texas and Missouri. The trio committed five robberies between May and September of 2011 before fleeing to Mexico.
Jeffrey Brent Heckman, 26, admitted to stealing a total of about $33,000 during five robberies, including one on Rangeline in Columbia. Those robberies include:
- May 19, 2011-- Bank Northwest, Hamilton, Mo.
- June 1, 2011-- Preferred Bank, Brookfield, Mo.
- June 21, 2011-- Citizen's Bank of Blythesdale, Harrison County, Mo.
- July 8, 2011-- Merchant's and Farmer's Bank, Columbia, Mo.
- July 11, 2011-- Texell Credit Union, Temple, Texas
Heckman carried a shotgun during the Harrison County robbery and a dangerous weapon during the Temple, Texas incident. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for each bank robbery with a dangerous weapon, 20 years for each of the other bank robberies and five years for the charges to run consecutively.
Jacob Thomas Norris, 24, and Alexia Quentasha Baker, 23, admitted to serving as getaway driver and lookout while Heckman robbed the Columbia bank. They also admitted to aiding and abetting Heckman during the Temple, Texas, robbery. They each face 25 years in prison for the robbery with a dangerous weapon and 20 years for the other robbery.
Court documents show Norris and Baker, knowing a robbery occurred, rented hotel rooms in Georgetown, San Antonio and Laredo, Texas, and purchased $3,500 in money cards, clothing and a backpack to help their escape to Mexico. Authorities arrested the trio on September 5, 2011, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and deported them the next day.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 2, 2012, in Waco, Texas.
