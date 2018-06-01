Maddie Stock Named SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA -- Freshman Maddie Stock was named the Southeastern Conference Co- Freshman of the Week on Monday after scoring 22 points in just 16 minutes of playing time on Sunday in Missouri's 110-47 win over Southern Illinois. Stock shares the honor with Mississippi State's Sherise Williams who scored a personal best 21 points against Florida A&M on Sunday.

Stock proved to be an important weapon for the Tigers on Sunday as she put up 16 straight points in the second half of the game. Stock has reached double-digits in two consecutive games and four times this season. She has also reset her career-best in each of the last two games.

Stock shot 88.9 percent against Southern Illinois and made 6-of-7 three-point attempts in the contest. The Tigers finished the game with 110 points, the ninth-most in school history. It also marks the first time since 2005 that Missouri has scored 100 or more points in a contest.

Stock and the Tigers will have a day of practice on Monday before welcoming the Morgan State Bears to Mizzou Arena on Tuesday, December 18 at 7 p.m. Missouri will continue its Toys for Tots drive, awarding free admission to the game to anyone who brings in a donation to the charity.