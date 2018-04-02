Madison Producing Again, This Time as Starter

6 years 6 months 1 week ago Wednesday, September 21 2011 Sep 21, 2011 Wednesday, September 21, 2011 1:55:00 PM CDT September 21, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- When Brad Madison signed his letter of intent, Missouri knew it nabbed a talented offensive lineman. But one of the Big 12's best defensive ends? Coach Gary Pinkel calls the transformation one of the great recruiting stories.

The 6-4, 265-pound junior from Bethany, Mo., made only two starts last season in place of injured Aldon Smith. He still led the team with 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, and tied for the team lead with two forced fumble.

Now, he's a big producer as a full-time starter.

After recording a sack and four tackles for loss in a 69-0 rout over Western Illinois on Saturday night, Madison again leads the team in sacks (3) and tackles for loss (5) heading into the Big 12 opener at top-ranked Oklahoma.

