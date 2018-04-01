Mag Rates Columbia and Jefferson City 'Smart Places to Live'

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Jefferson City all made Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine's top 50 "Smart Places to Live." The magazine reviewed economic vitality and quality of life for U.S. cities. Kansas City ranked sixth, St. Louis was 18th, Columbia 24th and Jefferson City 35th. The top factors in the ranking were cost of living, home prices, crime, health care, climate and environment, and education. Kiplinger will publish the list of top-50 cities in its June issue. Nashville, Tenn., topped the magazine's list.