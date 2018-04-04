Magazine Features Capital

They hope an upcoming article in a national magazine will make a big splash.



City tourism officials have a view of the city they want to share. But they need help in spreading the word. They got excited when Southern Living magazine sent a reporter to spend a day in Jefferson City.



Sara Stroesser, an official at the Visitors' Bureau, thinks the magazine's message will reach people in places the bureau targets.



"That's gonna be great because they have a huge circulation in Texas and Florida, and all those southern states that are states we are definitely interested in getting our information to," Stroesser said.



Stroesser sells the town's historical landmarks, such as the capital and governor's mansion. But she also says Jefferson City is a great place to sit outside and have a meal.



Belinda Karnages, who commutes to Jefferson City from Linn to work for the Missouri Lottery, has been coming to the capital city her whole life. She also hopes the article will help bring in visitors, but for reasons beyond basic economics.



"It's always nice to meet people from other places - to find out what they're all about, where they're from, their likes and dislikes. It's always good to meet people from other places," Karnages said.



The flood of visitors in Jefferson City many hope for might be a bit further down the road. The article won't hit the magazine until next September.