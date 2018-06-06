"Magical" Lamps Light Up Columbia

COLUMBIA - With genies or not, Columbia took its own magic carpet ride this weekend.



The National Aladdin Lamp Collectors Club held its annual convention in mid-Missouri on August 7.



Members come from all over the world to view and buy the antiques.



Globally produced, this year's convention featured lamps from Australia.



The name "Aladdin Lamp" comes from the magical light it produced.



"It was one of the earlier mantle lamps and incandescent lamps. It gave more light than most lamps at that time," said lamp collector, Jim Michmerhuizer.



The convention will be held in Indianapolis in 2011.

