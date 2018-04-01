Magnitude 2.6 earthquake centered in eastern Missouri

BONNE TERRE (AP) — No damage is reported after a small earthquake shook some areas of eastern Missouri early Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday, centered near the town of Bonne Terre, Missouri, about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

The New Madrid Fault, which produced strong earthquakes in 1811 and 1812 that were felt as far away as Boston, runs through southeast Missouri. But Bonne Terre is about 130 miles north of the New Madrid Fault, and even small earthquakes are uncommon.