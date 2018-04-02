Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits central Oklahoma

By: The Associated Press and Zachary Reger, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CUSHING, Okla. (AP) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake has shaken central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake struck at 7:44 p.m. CST on Sunday, with an epicenter located one mile west of Cushing, about 50 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The quake was felt as far away as Kansas City, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

KOMU 8 News asked our viewers on Facebook whether they noticed Sunday night's earthquake. A few responded saying they had, while many others said they felt nothing at all.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it to the U.S. Geological Survey by filling out an online form.

The Cushing Police Department reported "quite of bit of damage" from the earthquake but details were not immediately available.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the northern part of Oklahoma last week, with an epicenter near Pawnee.

Scientists have linked Oklahoma's sharp increase in earthquakes to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and gas production.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has shut down some disposal wells and ordered a reduction in the amount of wastewater disposed of in others.