Mail Mishaps in Millersburg

Residents of Foxtail lane are sick of losing their mail.

They say once a week for the past couple of years someone's stolen their mail or vandalized their mailboxes.

They can't solve these crimes because their mailboxes are too far from their homes.

"The biggest problem for the community has been there has not been anybody that can actually see the mailboxes," said Millersburg resident Susan Anderson. Residents must drive or walk, in some cases, almost a mile to get their mail.

Millersburg Meadows subdivision residents' mailboxes are far from their homes, so much further that you can't see them from the street.

Residents have complained to authorities, but the problem is Foxtail Lane is privately owned.

Post office policy says, all the residents must sign a petition agreeing to pay to take care of the road and relocate their own mailboxes.

"We always want to offer free delivery to everybody, but you know if somebody was scared about identity theft or something like that, there are always alternatives," said Fulton Postmaster Roger Bounds.

Those alternatives would involve paying for locked mailboxes or paying to have their mailboxes moved.-It seems the only way for Foxtail residents to get all their mail is to pay for it.

Subdivision residents hope something will be done soon.

They say they cant afford to lose anymore mail especially if they have to pay to move their mailboxes.