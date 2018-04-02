Mailboxes, Car Tires Damaged by Vandals

FENTON, Mo. (AP) -- Jefferson County authorities are looking for the vandals who damaged several mailboxes and car tires. The calls began coming in Sunday. The damage occurred in the area of Konert Road and Willow Glen in Fenton. Deputies determined that about 30 victims either had mailboxes damaged or slashed tires. Authorities are looking for a white Ford Focus seen in the area.