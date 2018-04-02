Main Street Moberly Mixes History into Haunted Tours

MOBERLY - Main Street Moberly hosted its' second annual Haunted Walking Tour Sunday evening. Tour guides dressed in costumes took residents around downtown Moberly to six different spots and shared the history and stories of the featured buildings.

Tour stops consisted of the former Sycamore Hotel, upstairs of Kids Caboose, the "Indiana" Railcar, the Brick Restaurant, the former JC Penney building, and the Fourth Street Theatre.

The theatre has been under restoration for the past 10 years. It was opened from 1913 through 1997. Carolee Hazlet, director of theatre restoration, said workers are in the final stages and hope to have the theatre reopened in 2013. Hezlet told ghost stories on the theatre's stage and said the turn out seemed very high. She said the theatre holds high importance in the small town and helps residents appreciate Moberly's past.

Main Street Moberly is a nonprofit organization and the tours are its biggest fundraiser of the year. The money earned will help continual development to downtown Moberly.

220 guests attended the tours last year and Main Street Moberly said attendance should be around 300 this year.