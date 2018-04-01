Maintenance Scheduled for Cooper County Levee

COOPER COUNTY - With the rising missouri river waters-the village of Wooldridge is finding it has some maintenance work to catch up on. Director of the Cooper County Emergency Operation Center Tom White says the levee has been neglected for decades- it's over grown with trees and brush.

White says a clean-up crew will work on clearing the levee starting monday to better see the rising waters. He also says that area will likely flood at 30 feet.