Major accident kills one in Camden County

CAMDENTON - One person is dead after a major accident early Friday morning, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at the intersection of Missouri Route 5 and Bear Paw Road near Camelot Estates.

Deputies from the Camden County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on the scene around 4:30 Friday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., the sheriff's office said MSHP's accident reconstruction team was on the scene, and that the road will be closed for the next few hours.

The identity of the person that died is unknown.