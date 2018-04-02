Major Case Squad investigates death of woman in her 80s

By: The Associated Press

SUNSET HILLS (AP) - The St. Louis Area Major Case Squad was investigating Monday after a woman in her 80s was found fatally shot in her suburban St. Louis home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police classified it as a suspicious death.

The victim was found Sunday at a home in Sunset Hills. Police found no sign of forced entry. The woman had dementia and lived alone, and a police source told the newspaper it was common for her to leave her back door unlocked.

An autopsy was planned. The victim's name had not been released.