Making a Safer Highway 63

But everyday, people who live off Highway 63 near the Grindstone Parkway Exit walk across that busy road.

MoDOT officials want to save lives by building a fence to stop people from walking across Highway 63.

"Well, we never know what folks will do, but it definitely will make it a challenge to get across, especially with the steep slope that is on the backside," said MoDOT Project Manager Jason Vanderfeltz.

It's a tempting, but dangerous path for nearby trailer park residents who want to shop at the convenience store on the other side.

"Since neither of us had a car, it was a lot easier to cross the street to get sodas and chips and a newspaper," explained mobile home resident Norma Crum.

But two people were killed during the past year. So many residents cross the highway that there is a blazed trail leading from the mobile home community to the highway.

Once the fence is built, MoDOT hopes residents won't try to cross.

"I still see people doing it, but I'm not going to!" said Crum.

MoDOT officials say the fence will be four feet high and almost a half mile long, preventing residents from simply walking around the fence.

Construction starts next month and should be done before Christmas.

There is an overpass that residents can use to cross Highway 63. However, it is about a mile away, which is why some find it easier just to cross near their homes on foot.