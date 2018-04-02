Making a Splash for Special Olympians

The Special Olympians are what makes running into a freezing lake make sense. So, plungers run down a hill, wait at the cones, and when the judge says go they're off, one round of plungers after the other.

"Well the plungers showed up, you know, this is very typical crowd for the plungers," said Shauna Balk Polar Bear Plunge & Strut Coordinator. "Now the public didn't come like they usually do, but we're really grateful, we still expect to make our goal, but I'm really impressed with the numbers that have shown up."

Rain or shine, cold water or not, plungers say it's no problem for them - raising money for the Special Olympics, well, that's just what they do.

Those who took the plunge say braving the cold serves as a reminder to the difficulties Special Olympians face.

"That which doesn't kill you makes you stronger," said Heidbreder "So, I may as well go ahead and support the cause."

The Special Olympics hoped to raise about $100,000 Saturday from generous donations.