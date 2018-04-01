Making it Back to Columbia

Once back in Columbia, students had to get creative to figure out how to make it to class in the morning. One MU senior flew all the way from Rochester, New York. He said he and the others on the plane had a wild ride home with several delays and layovers.

According to Matt Mitchell, "They canceled the flight saying there was freezing rain in the forecast for Kansas City and that their particular airlines regulations said they couldn't land if there was freezing rain in the forecast, even if it was later in the day."

Mitchell says he ended up catching the last shuttle into Columbia Sunday night but he still hasn't received his luggage.

At Columbia Regional, operations won't open until after maintenance can check things out Tuesday morning.

