Making Kids Count

A federal program needs more money to keep funding health care for Missouri children.

Barbara Ross of Jefferson City wanted to talk about the state of children's health care because she is personally and professionally concerned about making sure children get the care they need. It was all part of a meeting sponsored by the Citizens for Missouri's Children (CMC).

"It's very important that we have the correct information so we know what we're acting on and how to move forward," Ross said.

At the meeting, the CMC handed out pamphlets to encourage community involvement, as well as to inform people about the s-chip program. Now, the s-chip program is a government funded project to give children healthcare.

"For the Columbia/Boone county region, about 30 percent of all children or more in some of the neighboring counties rely on Medicaid or s-chip," said Catherin Martarella, with CMC.

S-chip, or the State Children's Health Insurance Program was created by the U.S. Congress 10 years ago. It is a block grant, the program only gets a certain amount each year, and helps fund Missouri's MC+ program.

CMC hopes lawmakers will renew the program for another ten years this Summer, the group says it will take $50 billion.

Ross says the money is needed to prevent future expenses.

"How much more will it cost us in the future to pay for healthcare that goes untreated over a period of years?" Ross said.

If you want to find out more information about the s-chip program or children's healthcare in Missouri, you can visit the links on this page.