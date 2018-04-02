Making Parks Safe

According to a press release from the governor's office, Gov. Blunt said Missouri parks are supposed to be places for safe and enjoyable recreation and not as a sales floor for drug dealers and criminals. Senate Bill 198 makes it a Class A felony to unlawfully distribute or deliver heroin, cocaine, LSD, amphetamine or methamphetamine in, on, or within 1,000 feet of a public or private park.